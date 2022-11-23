Prison security officials prepare for the release of inmates outside Insein prison in Yangon on November 17, 2022. Photo: AFP
Did Myanmar release 4 foreign prisoners as ‘tactic’ to ease pressure from Asean?
- Myanmar’s release of thousands of prisoners, including four foreigners, has been called ‘disingenuous’ by a former government adviser
- It comes as Indonesia, the new chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, signalled it will take a harder line against the junta
Prison security officials prepare for the release of inmates outside Insein prison in Yangon on November 17, 2022. Photo: AFP