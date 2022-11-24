Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jnr at the Apec summit in Bangkok last week. Photo: Xinhua
The Philippines
Can Marcos Jnr’s ‘delicate balancing act’ keep Philippines out of line of fire if US-China tensions rise?

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jnr’s ‘friend to all, enemy to none’ foreign policy could be tested when he visits Beijing next year
  • Despite attempts to boost ties, Philippine leader’s strategy could come under ‘heavy strain’, forcing Manila to choose between US and China, analysts say

Raissa Robles
Updated: 8:45am, 24 Nov, 2022

