Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jnr at the Apec summit in Bangkok last week. Photo: Xinhua
Can Marcos Jnr’s ‘delicate balancing act’ keep Philippines out of line of fire if US-China tensions rise?
- Ferdinand Marcos Jnr’s ‘friend to all, enemy to none’ foreign policy could be tested when he visits Beijing next year
- Despite attempts to boost ties, Philippine leader’s strategy could come under ‘heavy strain’, forcing Manila to choose between US and China, analysts say
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jnr at the Apec summit in Bangkok last week. Photo: Xinhua