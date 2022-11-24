This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . Malaysia’s king convened a special meeting between the heads of Malaysia’s nine royal houses on Thursday, as the country enters day-five of a leadership impasse as the two biggest blocs that emerged from Saturday’s national polls race to secure the royal nod to establish the new government. Constitutional monarch Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah convened the special meeting to seek the views of his brother and assist him in making a decision on the leadership tussle “for the interests and well-being of the nation and people”, the National Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. The meeting is seen as a signal that a decision can be expected soon, amid persistent horse-trading between the top contenders and parties who could help give them the numbers needed to earn the right to form government. A similar meeting was called in 2020 in the aftermath of a political coup that caused the fall of the Pakatan Harapan administration. The heads of the two largest coalitions – long-time prime ministerial hopeful Anwar Ibrahim of the multicultural Pakatan Harapan (PH) and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin of the Malay nationalist Perikatan Nasional (PN – were earlier summoned to the palace by the king, who decreed that they should work together with all other parties to form a unity government. Malaysia: Muhyiddin ally slammed for stoking race tensions with disinformation Anwar had said that they will submit to the king’s wisdom, but Muhyiddin told a news conference that they could not agree to cooperating with PH to form the new administration. Whichever way the king chooses, the new prime minister is likely to be sworn into office as early as the day after the decision is announced. Immediately after taking office, the new prime minister will have to focus on putting together at least a provisional budget for the first few months of 2023, as parliament has yet to approve next year’s budget. Here’s the latest on Malaysia’s post-election political turmoil. No Muhyiddin: Umno party makes decision on unity government plan Crucial to ending the impasse is for either Anwar or Muhyiddin to obtain the backing of 112 MPs – which constitutes a simple majority in the 222-seat lower house of parliament, known as the Dewan Rakyat. At Saturday’s vote, PH emerged the biggest winner with 82 MPs, followed by PN which garnered 73 seats. Coming in third was Barisan Nasional (BN), the country’s longest-serving coalition that suffered heavy losses, winning just 30 seats in Saturday’s vote. In the early hours of Thursday, the powerful United Malays National Organisation (Umno) - which has 26 of BN’s 30 MPs - said a final decision had been made on supporting and participating “in a unity government not led by PN”. Local media suggested this meant Anwar was a step closer to the premiership, although Umno did not explicitly say it would back or PH. Anwar’s multiracial alliance has its roots in the Reformasi protest movement he led in the late 1990s to oppose Umno rule.