Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: AFP
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s fate lies in army chief he’s set to appoint
- The appointment of a new chief of staff has been the focus of months of politicking between the military’s high command – the PM’s coalition government – and opposition leader Imran Khan
- Analysts say any bid by Sharif to pick his own man is a ‘fool’s errand’ as no elected PM has completed a full five-year term due to the political machinations of army chiefs they appointed
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: AFP