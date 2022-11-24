New Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim waves as he arrives at the National Palace on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
New Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim waves as he arrives at the National Palace on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s new PM Anwar Ibrahim ‘can’t afford to be distracted’ amid economic woes, US-China rivalry, analysts say

  • Malaysia’s new PM Anwar described ties with China as ‘pivotal’ and said he hoped to enhance ties with Beijing, the US and other partners
  • Experts say that while Anwar was previously seen as ‘pro-West’, the veteran politician is likely to take a more balanced approach as PM

Hadi Azmi and Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 11:11pm, 24 Nov, 2022

