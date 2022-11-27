Ships and aircraft from Japan, Australia, Britain and the US fly and sail in formation during joint exercises held in October last year. Photo: US Navy Handout
Ships and aircraft from Japan, Australia, Britain and the US fly and sail in formation during joint exercises held in October last year. Photo: US Navy Handout
Japan
Japan joining Aukus: the ‘logical choice’, but would it be a full partner in the alliance?

  • Even Chinese state media concedes that a ‘Jaukus’ alliance is likely to happen sooner or later, as Japan draws closer to Australia, the US and UK
  • Yet there are still unresolved issues surrounding the transfer of sensitive technologies – not to mention that troublesome nuclear submarine deal

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:30am, 27 Nov, 2022

