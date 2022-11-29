North Korean leader Kim Jong-un posing with his daughter, presumed to be his second child, Ju-ae, during a missile test. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Is North Korea’s Kim Jong-un preparing his ‘most beloved’ daughter Ju-ae to be his successor?

  • Ju-ae has been photographed in public twice in the past nine days, fuelling debate she is being primed as successor to her father, Kim Jong-un
  • One analyst believes the young girl’s appearances are linked to the North Korean leader’s bid to be perceived as a stable father figure

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 8:50am, 29 Nov, 2022

