Attendees at the “Pink Dot” pride event in Singapore on June 18, 2022. Photo: / AFP
Singapore says repeal of anti-gay law ‘right’ move that averts constitutional challenges
- The ruling PAP will vote to strike down the colonial-era Section 377A law that bans gay sex, while also upholding the traditional view of marriage
- The proposed ‘Institution of Marriage’ article will clearly state it is parliament’s prerogative to make laws to define and safeguard marriage, including pro-family policies
Attendees at the “Pink Dot” pride event in Singapore on June 18, 2022. Photo: / AFP