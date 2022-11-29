People wave a rainbow flag at the Pink Dot pride rally in Singapore in June 2013. File photo: AP
Singapore’s Section 377A: lawmakers vote to lift gay sex ban, retain marriage status quo

  • City state says legalising gay sex but retaining the traditional definition of marriage is a ‘political accommodation’ that balances different views by citizens
  • Had parliament left Section 377A alone, the law would have been repealed by the courts – a scenario a senior minister likened to a ‘train wreck’

Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim in Singapore

Updated: 10:25pm, 29 Nov, 2022

