People wave a rainbow flag at the Pink Dot pride rally in Singapore in June 2013. File photo: AP
Singapore’s Section 377A: lawmakers vote to lift gay sex ban, retain marriage status quo
- City state says legalising gay sex but retaining the traditional definition of marriage is a ‘political accommodation’ that balances different views by citizens
- Had parliament left Section 377A alone, the law would have been repealed by the courts – a scenario a senior minister likened to a ‘train wreck’
People wave a rainbow flag at the Pink Dot pride rally in Singapore in June 2013. File photo: AP