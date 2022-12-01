Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described former Chinese President Jiang Zemin as an ‘honoured friend’ of the city state. Photo: dpa/File
Singapore leaders offer condolences to China following death of ‘honoured friend’ Jiang Zemin
- President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent condolence letters to Chinese President Xi Jinping following Jiang Zemin’s death
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described former the Chinese President as an ‘honoured friend’ of the city state
