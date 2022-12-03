A view of Singapore. Many rich Taiwanese have their eye on the city state and are considering moving there. Photo: Getty Images
Taiwan’s rich eye a Singapore ‘insurance policy’ amid fears of China attack
- Some ultra-rich are making backup plans to move cash, firms and loved ones away from the self-ruled island as Beijing steps up the bellicose rhetoric
- Fund managers and bankers say enquiries have jumped ‘fourfold’ in the last year, with some Taiwanese snapping up luxury homes worth millions
