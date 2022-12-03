A view of Singapore. Many rich Taiwanese have their eye on the city state and are considering moving there. Photo: Getty Images
A view of Singapore. Many rich Taiwanese have their eye on the city state and are considering moving there. Photo: Getty Images
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Taiwan’s rich eye a Singapore ‘insurance policy’ amid fears of China attack

  • Some ultra-rich are making backup plans to move cash, firms and loved ones away from the self-ruled island as Beijing steps up the bellicose rhetoric
  • Fund managers and bankers say enquiries have jumped ‘fourfold’ in the last year, with some Taiwanese snapping up luxury homes worth millions

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 3 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Singapore. Many rich Taiwanese have their eye on the city state and are considering moving there. Photo: Getty Images
A view of Singapore. Many rich Taiwanese have their eye on the city state and are considering moving there. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE