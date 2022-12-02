Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saluting after the prime minister’s office first monthly gathering in Putrajaya on November 29. Photo: Malaysia’s Department of Information/AFP
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim names graft-haunted ex-rival Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as DPM

  • Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, a former deputy PM and key ally of jailed ex-leader Najib Razak, will be the country’s No 2 leader
  • Anwar’s cabinet announcement comes 10 days after his appointment and amid intense jockeying for top positions among parties in his ‘unity government’

Joseph Sipalan and Hadi Azmi

Updated: 8:36pm, 2 Dec, 2022

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saluting after the prime minister’s office first monthly gathering in Putrajaya on November 29. Photo: Malaysia’s Department of Information/AFP
