Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saluting after the prime minister’s office first monthly gathering in Putrajaya on November 29. Photo: Malaysia’s Department of Information/AFP
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim names graft-haunted ex-rival Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as DPM
- Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, a former deputy PM and key ally of jailed ex-leader Najib Razak, will be the country’s No 2 leader
- Anwar’s cabinet announcement comes 10 days after his appointment and amid intense jockeying for top positions among parties in his ‘unity government’
