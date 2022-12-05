Foreign ministers attend the Special Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Asean secretariat general building in Jakarta. Southeast Asian foreign ministers said they were “even more determined” to solve the political crisis in Myanmar during talks in Indonesia on October 27 ahead of the Asean leaders’ summit in November. Photo: AFP
Asean chair Indonesia’s ‘strategic heft’ unlikely to move the needle on Myanmar conflict, South China Sea issues
- Indonesia could reinvigorate Asean, often seen as weak and disunited, amid divisions over Myanmar’s coup and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- But breakthroughs in the Myanmar political crisis or the code of conduct in the South China Sea likely to remain unrealistic for Asean, say analysts
