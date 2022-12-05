South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (right) and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday. Photo: YNA/dpa
South Korea
South Korea, Vietnam open ‘new era in bilateral relations’ amid rising Sino-US rivalry

  • Seoul, Hanoi elevate 30-year ties to ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’, pledge to build supply chains of key minerals and electric power
  • Amid uncertainties over China, South Korea and Vietnam can take advantage of their complementary industrial structures to boost direct investment, analyst notes

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:35pm, 5 Dec, 2022

