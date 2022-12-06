Protesters march against the military coup in Yangon on July 2021. File photo: AFP
Protesters march against the military coup in Yangon on July 2021. File photo: AFP
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is Myanmar junta’s new execution notice driven by ‘paranoia’ over soldiers’ deaths?

  • The 10 new people on death row include seven university students and come as senior junta soldiers have died at the hands of anti-coup forces
  • Analysts say it is hard to predict if the military would cave to external pressure, as executions are a part of its campaign of terror to force citizens to accept junta rule

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 6:30pm, 6 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters march against the military coup in Yangon on July 2021. File photo: AFP
Protesters march against the military coup in Yangon on July 2021. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE