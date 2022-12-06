Protesters march against the military coup in Yangon on July 2021. File photo: AFP
Is Myanmar junta’s new execution notice driven by ‘paranoia’ over soldiers’ deaths?
- The 10 new people on death row include seven university students and come as senior junta soldiers have died at the hands of anti-coup forces
- Analysts say it is hard to predict if the military would cave to external pressure, as executions are a part of its campaign of terror to force citizens to accept junta rule
