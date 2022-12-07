Members of South Korea’s ruling conservative party have proposed a bill that would place tighter restrictions on the voting rights of foreign permanent residents in local elections, which they insist is necessary to protect the country’s democracy from being undermined by Chinese voters. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Members of South Korea’s ruling conservative party have proposed a bill that would place tighter restrictions on the voting rights of foreign permanent residents in local elections, which they insist is necessary to protect the country’s democracy from being undermined by Chinese voters. Photo: Shutterstock/File
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Will South Korea’s proposed foreign voting law ‘stir up anti-Chinese sentiment’?

  • Members of South Korea’s ruling conservative party proposed a bill that would place tighter restrictions on voting rights of foreigners in local elections
  • Critics say the bill could amplify hatred toward Chinese people living in South Korea

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 6:36pm, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of South Korea’s ruling conservative party have proposed a bill that would place tighter restrictions on the voting rights of foreign permanent residents in local elections, which they insist is necessary to protect the country’s democracy from being undermined by Chinese voters. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Members of South Korea’s ruling conservative party have proposed a bill that would place tighter restrictions on the voting rights of foreign permanent residents in local elections, which they insist is necessary to protect the country’s democracy from being undermined by Chinese voters. Photo: Shutterstock/File
READ FULL ARTICLE