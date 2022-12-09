To prove his parliamentary majority, Anwar said that he will leave it to a confidence vote when the Dewan Rakyat, or lower house, convenes on December 19. Photo: AP
To prove his parliamentary majority, Anwar said that he will leave it to a confidence vote when the Dewan Rakyat, or lower house, convenes on December 19. Photo: AP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia PM Anwar, Muhyiddin in sharp war of words as parliament floor test nears

  • Accusations, exchange of words come as PM Anwar’s administration prepares for a December 19 confidence vote in parliament
  • Anwar has fired back at opposition accusations of cheating, and raised allegations of Muhyiddin’s administration misappropriating public funds

Joseph Sipalan
Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 8:30am, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
To prove his parliamentary majority, Anwar said that he will leave it to a confidence vote when the Dewan Rakyat, or lower house, convenes on December 19. Photo: AP
To prove his parliamentary majority, Anwar said that he will leave it to a confidence vote when the Dewan Rakyat, or lower house, convenes on December 19. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE