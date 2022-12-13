Assistant US Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink is expected to arrive in Japan on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US official to reaffirm regional security commitments in Japan visit ahead of planned Blinken trip
- US assistant secretary of state Daniel Kritenbrink to arrive in Tokyo after visits to Seoul and Beijing, as part of groundwork for Antony Blinken’s trip to China in early 2023
- Improving ties between Japan and South Korea, plans for alliance of semiconductor manufacturers among issues for discussion on Kritenbrink’s trip
Assistant US Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink is expected to arrive in Japan on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP