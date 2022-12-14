Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force disembark from a V-22 Osprey aircraft during a live fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area in Gotemba in May 2022. Photo: Pool/AFP
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan’s Kishida faces backlash from Abe loyalists over plan to fund higher defence spending

  • Right-wing members of ruling LDP strongly oppose proposals for higher taxes, with one minister daring Kishida to sack her
  • Kishida could compromise for fear of completely ostracising right wing and encouraging leadership challenge, analyst says

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Dec, 2022

