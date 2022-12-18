Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the China-Arab Summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on December 9. Photo: Handout/ SPA/AFP
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the China-Arab Summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on December 9. Photo: Handout/ SPA/AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Why it ‘doesn’t hurt’ Middle East nations to avoid taking sides in China-US rivalry narrative of the West

  • Xi Jinping’s trip to Saudi Arabia allows the country to make ‘sovereign decisions’, irrespective of the agenda of the US, analysts said
  • For Saudi Arabia, as well as the neighbouring UAE and Qatar, there is a need to show their relevance internationally, one analyst said

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 8:30am, 18 Dec, 2022

