Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim (R), along with his deputies Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (C) and Fadillah Yusof (L). Photo: EPA-EFE
Umno hails Anwar, Zahid speaks Chinese: Malaysians hope political unity is not ‘just for show’
- The weeks after PM Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment have been disorienting for a public that’s built their political alignments based on vast lines that separated BN and PH
- While relieved that politicians are finally coming together ‘for the people’, Malaysians remain wary about the stability of a government formed by bitter rivals
Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim (R), along with his deputies Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (C) and Fadillah Yusof (L). Photo: EPA-EFE