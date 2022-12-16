Indian traders react to the killing of Indian soldiers in a border clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in 2020. The military standoff has continued - and some say it is getting worse. Photo: AP
China, India often clash in Himalayan border region – but are those clashes getting worse?
- In recent days, thousands of kilometres from where the two sides have been locked in a stand off, Chinese and Indian soldiers hit each other with sticks and canes
- Amid injuries and India’s worry that China aims to ‘unilaterally change status quo’, experts say the incident points to a new reality of easily out-of-control violence
