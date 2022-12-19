The North Korean government shows the test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on November 18. Photo: KCNA via AP/File
North Korea hails development of new spy satellite, but analysts say it is ‘useless’
- Rocket carrying test satellite was launched on Sunday to assess its photography and data transmission systems, state media said
- One analyst said it was too early to judge if launch was a success, and suggested the test may have been a cover to launch ballistic missiles
The North Korean government shows the test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on November 18. Photo: KCNA via AP/File