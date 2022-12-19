Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur ahead of a confidence vote. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur ahead of a confidence vote. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim set to plan reformist agenda after winning confidence vote

  • Motion of confidence in Anwar’s leadership was passed by voice vote in parliament’s lower house, after nearly four hours of debating
  • Anwar can now focus on laying out his priorities, including to revitalise the economy and ‘further open up the democratic space’, observers say

Hadi AzmiJoseph Sipalan
Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpurand Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 8:17pm, 19 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur ahead of a confidence vote. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur ahead of a confidence vote. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE