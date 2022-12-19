Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur ahead of a confidence vote. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim set to plan reformist agenda after winning confidence vote
- Motion of confidence in Anwar’s leadership was passed by voice vote in parliament’s lower house, after nearly four hours of debating
- Anwar can now focus on laying out his priorities, including to revitalise the economy and ‘further open up the democratic space’, observers say
