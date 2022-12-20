Anti-junta protesters in Myanmar last year. Resistance groups have successfully leveraged social media and online tools to raise money. Photo: AFP
Myanmar resistance gets millions of donor dollars, even as junta chokes off humanitarian aid
- Since last year’s deadly coup, opponents of the junta regime have raised a fortune online, including on social media, to help undermine it
- But a new report says the junta is starving NGOs of vital funds as it tries to keep close tabs on all incoming transactions to stop opposition
