Anti-junta protesters in Myanmar last year. Resistance groups have successfully leveraged social media and online tools to raise money. Photo: AFP
Anti-junta protesters in Myanmar last year. Resistance groups have successfully leveraged social media and online tools to raise money. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Myanmar resistance gets millions of donor dollars, even as junta chokes off humanitarian aid

  • Since last year’s deadly coup, opponents of the junta regime have raised a fortune online, including on social media, to help undermine it
  • But a new report says the junta is starving NGOs of vital funds as it tries to keep close tabs on all incoming transactions to stop opposition

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:16am, 20 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-junta protesters in Myanmar last year. Resistance groups have successfully leveraged social media and online tools to raise money. Photo: AFP
Anti-junta protesters in Myanmar last year. Resistance groups have successfully leveraged social media and online tools to raise money. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE