One of the construction sites on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Purwakarta, Indonesia. The line is slated to open in June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
One of the construction sites on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Purwakarta, Indonesia. The line is slated to open in June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Indonesia
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Chinese worker deaths on Indonesia rail site raise fresh safety concerns of belt and road project

  • Latest safety lapse to hit construction of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, which has suffered delays, massive cost overruns and series of accidents
  • Incident under investigation but it is unclear whether construction on the line will be suspended pending the probe

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 7:30pm, 20 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the construction sites on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Purwakarta, Indonesia. The line is slated to open in June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
One of the construction sites on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Purwakarta, Indonesia. The line is slated to open in June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE