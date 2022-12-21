Police officers at work in Tokyo. One of the unofficial Chinese ‘police stations’ is understood to be in the Japanese capital’s Kanda district. Photo: Kyodo
Police officers at work in Tokyo. One of the unofficial Chinese ‘police stations’ is understood to be in the Japanese capital’s Kanda district. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan urged to root out secret Chinese ‘police stations’ amid spying concerns

  • Lawmakers were alerted to the existence of two unofficial Chinese ‘police stations’ in Japan, which are said to be keeping tabs on dissenters
  • The facilities have caused alarm among Japanese politicians, who described them as a national security concern and spy threat

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 8:34am, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers at work in Tokyo. One of the unofficial Chinese ‘police stations’ is understood to be in the Japanese capital’s Kanda district. Photo: Kyodo
Police officers at work in Tokyo. One of the unofficial Chinese ‘police stations’ is understood to be in the Japanese capital’s Kanda district. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE