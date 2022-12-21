Kevin Rudd is a lifelong China academic who since exiting domestic politics has been a prominent Western voice on Beijing’s strategic view of the world. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Kevin Rudd is a lifelong China academic who since exiting domestic politics has been a prominent Western voice on Beijing’s strategic view of the world. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Australia
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Kevin Rudd’s China experience will inject nuance into US-Australia ties, Aukus pact

  • Former Australian PM has won praise for his knowledge and network of China, and fluency in Mandarin
  • Rudd’s presence could also help US, Australia, China adopt ‘more realistic and pragmatic approach’ towards managing their ties, experts say

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 6:25pm, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kevin Rudd is a lifelong China academic who since exiting domestic politics has been a prominent Western voice on Beijing’s strategic view of the world. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Kevin Rudd is a lifelong China academic who since exiting domestic politics has been a prominent Western voice on Beijing’s strategic view of the world. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE