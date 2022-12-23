Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh’s main opposition party protest against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and demand new elections. Photo/ AFP/file
Bangladesh
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Bangladesh protests, power cuts, and price hikes challenging rule of PM Sheikh Hasina

  • Bangladesh’s main opposition is demanding PM Sheikh Hasina step down amid rising costs of living, power cuts, fuel price hikes, and corruption allegations
  • Among the list of demands put forth by protesters is the cancelling the sentencing of opposition party leaders and repealing laws that violate human rights

Amy Sood
Updated: 8:00am, 23 Dec, 2022

