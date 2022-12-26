Mitsubishi F-2 fighters of Japan Air Self-Defense Force at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
Mitsubishi F-2 fighters of Japan Air Self-Defense Force at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan can do more to ease concerns of ‘wary’ China, South Korea on defence shift: analysts

  • Beijing accuses Tokyo of ‘stirring up tension and confrontation’, while Seoul wants prior consultation if its national interests will be affected by Japan’s counterstrike capabilities
  • Japan should regularly reassure regional states of the defensive nature of its security policies, build confidence with South Korea, analysts note

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 7:30pm, 26 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mitsubishi F-2 fighters of Japan Air Self-Defense Force at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
Mitsubishi F-2 fighters of Japan Air Self-Defense Force at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE