Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut. Photo: US Navy handout/TNS/File
Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut. Photo: US Navy handout/TNS/File
Defence
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Southeast Asia nations boosting submarine orders amid US-China rivalry

  • The growing acquisition of submarines by Southeast Asian countries was driven by the rivalry between the US and China, analysts said
  • For many navies, the decision to purchase submarines stemmed from the belief that they might not be considered ‘proper navies’, another analyst said

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut. Photo: US Navy handout/TNS/File
Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut. Photo: US Navy handout/TNS/File
READ FULL ARTICLE