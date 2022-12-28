Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut. Photo: US Navy handout/TNS/File
Southeast Asia nations boosting submarine orders amid US-China rivalry
- The growing acquisition of submarines by Southeast Asian countries was driven by the rivalry between the US and China, analysts said
- For many navies, the decision to purchase submarines stemmed from the belief that they might not be considered ‘proper navies’, another analyst said
Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut. Photo: US Navy handout/TNS/File