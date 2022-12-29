Former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen has vowed to appeal against an 11-year jail sentence over corruption and money laundering, raising fears his “India Out” movement may gain momentum at a pivotal time. Photo: AFP
Maldives
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Ex-Maldives leader Yameen’s jail sentence could fan flames of his ‘India Out’ campaign

  • Yameen, the half-brother of former dictator Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, was sent to prison following Sunday’s sentence, which included a US$5 million fine
  • He is poised to represent the Progressive Party of Maldives, which drifted closer to Beijing after his 2013 election, in polls due by September 2023

Biman Mukherji
Biman Mukherji

Updated: 8:00am, 29 Dec, 2022

