Former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen has vowed to appeal against an 11-year jail sentence over corruption and money laundering, raising fears his “India Out” movement may gain momentum at a pivotal time. Photo: AFP
Ex-Maldives leader Yameen’s jail sentence could fan flames of his ‘India Out’ campaign
- Yameen, the half-brother of former dictator Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, was sent to prison following Sunday’s sentence, which included a US$5 million fine
- He is poised to represent the Progressive Party of Maldives, which drifted closer to Beijing after his 2013 election, in polls due by September 2023
