Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Ranil Wickremesinghe is president. But who’s in charge: him, or the Rajapaksas?
- It’s been six months since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped his beleaguered country for a few weeks of calm and PM Wickremesinghe became its leader
- But with the powerful Rajapaksa clan still on the scene, despite this year’s mass protests, experts wonder how much power Wickremesinghe really has
Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters