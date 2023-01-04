Pakistani security officials stand guard on December 24 at a checkpoint following a security high-alert, a day after a suicide blast in Islamabad. Pakistan’s civil and military leadership late Monday issued a warning that “the full force of the state” would “take on all and any entities that resort to violence”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistani security officials stand guard on December 24 at a checkpoint following a security high-alert, a day after a suicide blast in Islamabad. Pakistan’s civil and military leadership late Monday issued a warning that “the full force of the state” would “take on all and any entities that resort to violence”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Pakistan to ‘drain the swamp’ of Taliban-linked militants in US-backed offensive

  • Pakistan warned that ‘the full force of the state’ would ‘take on all and any entities that resort to violence’, referring to Afghanistan’s Taliban
  • Public pressure to abandon efforts to negotiate with the TTP has intensified after police on December 23 thwarted an apparent suicide bombing attempt

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 7:30pm, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistani security officials stand guard on December 24 at a checkpoint following a security high-alert, a day after a suicide blast in Islamabad. Pakistan’s civil and military leadership late Monday issued a warning that “the full force of the state” would “take on all and any entities that resort to violence”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistani security officials stand guard on December 24 at a checkpoint following a security high-alert, a day after a suicide blast in Islamabad. Pakistan’s civil and military leadership late Monday issued a warning that “the full force of the state” would “take on all and any entities that resort to violence”. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE