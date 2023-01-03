Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr (right) and his wife Marie Louise wave as they board a plane for China on Tuesday at the Villamor Air Base in Manila. Photo: AP
Philippines’ bid to deepen China ties not likely to raise alarm bells in US: analysts
- With US-Philippine ties back on track, analysts say Washington will not expect Marcos Jnr to make major policy moves similar to Duterte’s pronouncement back in 2016
- Elevating ties to ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ could benefit Manila and make it a partner instead of adversary to China, one observer notes
