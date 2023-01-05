North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via KNS
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via KNS
North Korea
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Will US move to crush North Korean propaganda empower citizens or cause more suffering?

  • Biden is spending US$50 million to sneak outside information into North Korea to help people ‘build friendly views towards South Korea and the US’
  • But some observers say this would place the lives of North Koreans at risk, and urge Washington to focus on ‘de-escalating military tensions on the Korean peninsula’

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:07am, 5 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP