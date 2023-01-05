The United States ’ decision to earmark US$50 million to get outside information into North Korea over the next five years will help counter the continued crackdown on information in a country where information is suppressed, analysts said. In late December, US President Joe Biden signed the Otto Warmbier Countering North Korean Censorship and Surveillance Act into law as part of an annual defence spending package. The Act is named after an American university student who had been imprisoned by North Korea on a charge of subversion and died in 2017 after more than a year in custody . The legislation is aimed at countering North Korea’s surveillance and censorship by increasing radio broadcasts into and facilitating internet freedom in North Korea. The funds will be appropriated to the US Agency for Global Media, an independent agency considered an arm of American diplomacy that broadcasts news and information around the world “in support of freedom and democracy.” [Information can] rebut state propaganda claims to build friendly views towards South Korea and the US Jonathan Corrado, Korea Society Jonathan Corrado, director of policy at the New York-based Korea Society, said the legislation was designed to counter the “widespread and effective” raids on distributors, radio signal jamming and border security tightening. “[Counteracting that] will require technological ingenuity, funding, and perhaps most importantly, input from North Korean refugees,” he said. Corrado added that sending information to North Korea was an extremely important means to help its residents access information despite the “extreme blackout measures” carried out by Pyongyang. The information can empower ordinary North Koreans to “rebut state propaganda claims to build friendly views towards South Korea and the US”. “Over the long term, these information flows can even help plant the seeds for a civil society, improving prospects for a peaceful resolution to the tensions on the Korean peninsula,” Corrado said. North Korea’s Kim Jong-un calls for new ICBM, greater nuclear arsenal Censorship in the secretive nation is said to be one of the most extreme in the world, with the government able to take strict control over communications. North Korea sits at the bottom of Reporters Without Borders’ 2022 Press Freedom Index, ranking 180 out of 180 countries investigated. Gabriela Bernal, a North Korean analyst based in Seoul, said with diplomacy currently at a stalemate, the US had shifted its focus back to a more hardline approach, including “doubling down on human rights issues in North Korea”. Last year, Pyongyang fired more than 90 cruise and ballistic missiles, more than any other year, at one point even launching more than 20 missiles in a single day. It also shot intercontinental ballistic missiles, in violation of UN sanctions. Leader Kim Jong-un recently called for an “ exponential increase ” in his country’s nuclear weapons arsenal in response to what he claimed were threats from South Korea and the US, according to Pyongyang’s state media. Speaking on New Year’s Eve on the final day of a six-day plenary session that reviewed 2022, Kim said the US had increased pressure on North Korea by frequently deploying its military assets to the Korean peninsula . Acknowledging that exposing outside information to North Korea is important, Bernal said this also placed the lives of ordinary North Koreans at risk as they had never been allowed to consume foreign content. “Recent laws and tougher surveillance and crackdowns have greatly increased the stakes for North Koreans engaging with such outside information,” Bernal said. In December 2020, Pyongyang adopted the “DPRK Law on rejecting reactionary ideology and culture” which bans the distribution of media from South Korea, the US, or Japan , and sets out punishments up to the death penalty. Simply watching such media content can result in a sentence of 15 years in a prison camp while speaking, writing, or singing in the South Korean style can be punished with two years of hard labour. ‘Internet freedom tools’ The US legislation is also aimed at fostering the development of “internet freedom tools” to counter what it calls North Korea’s “repressive information environment”. Corrado said a diverse array of distribution methods would be needed, including “tried and tested” ways such as smuggling in USB sticks and micro SD cards as well as radio transmissions, but also “cutting-edge tools that find holes in the blackout strategy and get through to different segments of the population”. Some options that had been explored include mesh networks and micro satellites, Corrado said, adding that while it was not clear which of these could work, the important thing was to fund experts who can find out. A mesh network is a decentralised source of connectivity that enables quick and direct connection through multiple devices. “The alternative is to abandon attempts to reach the North Korean population, affirming the Kim regime’s claims that the outside world is a hostile and indifferent place,” Corrado added. However, Bernal said that in the long run, greater access to outside information is unlikely “to result in a revolution that would overthrow the Kim government”. “The main focus of Washington should therefore remain on de-escalating military tensions on the Korean peninsula and taking proactive steps to set a foundation for the resumption of diplomacy with Pyongyang,” Bernal said. “North Korean people will continue to suffer as long as their government feels the need to keep expanding its military and nuclear capabilities . Change will have to come from the top-down to really have an impact on most North Koreans’ lives,” Bernar added.