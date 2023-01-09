Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) and Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia to defend palm oil with Indonesia, will invest in Nusantara
- Widodo, Anwar to increase cooperation in palm oil market after EU plans to phase out imports of the commodity over deforestation fears
- Among other issues discussed, Malaysia will also look to boost investment in new Indonesian capital to benefit areas in Sabah and Sarawak
