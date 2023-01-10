Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is holding mediation talks between three parties in the state of Sabah, where a leadership crisis has been brewing between members of his nascent administration. Immediately after wrapping up his first overseas bilateral meeting in Indonesia on Monday night, Anwar flew to eastern Malaysia , where lawmakers last week attempted to oust Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor. Opponents and erstwhile allies said Hajiji should go as he no longer held majority support in the 79-seat state assembly following the decision by Umno leaders in Sabah to withdraw their backing. Anwar met leaders from Hajiji’s ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) party, the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, and Parti Warisan Sabah, which in 2020 lost power in a state election that was triggered by a similar leadership impasse. The eventual outcome of the negotiations may not necessarily have major implications for Anwar’s federal administration – made up of various parties and coalitions that until recently were political enemies – according to Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA). Anwar put an end to a challenge to his legitimacy by rival Malay nationalist coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by Bersatu leader and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin , when he in December declared he commanded a supermajority in the federal parliament with the backing of political leaders in Sabah and neighbouring Sarawak. But Oh said the Malaysian prime minister would need to tread carefully amid the current kerfuffle lest he feeds dissent among any – or all – of the three factions involved. “All three main factions – GRS, BN Sabah and Warisan – are members of the unity government, and Anwar possibly taking sides with one or more of them will almost certainly upset the others,” Oh told This Week In Asia. New political crisis in Malaysia as Sabah government falls after Umno exits “Those who are disenchanted could then threaten to withdraw from the unity government, which would dent Anwar’s ruling legitimacy. So how he deftly handles the crisis and possibly forging some compromise would go a long way in demonstrating his skilful leadership.” Hajiji on Sunday said he remained firmly in control after presenting to the state’s governor sworn statements of support from 44 state assemblymen – enough to command a simple majority in the state assembly. Those who publicly supported Hajiji include elected representatives from Anwar’s own Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and a clutch of Sabah Umno rebels. But the chief minister’s opponents argue that his declaration of a simple majority was moot, as he had earlier led an exodus from federal opposition party Bersatu and allegedly no longer holds membership in a political party, which they say is a prerequisite for holding the post. Hajiji’s critics are instead pushing for a unity government that would include GRS and all other parties that are represented in the state assembly, but led by a new chief minister whose membership status in a political party is not under question, according to news reports. Should negotiations fail, it could lead to snap polls in the state, just months after a fiercely contested national election in November and less than three years after state polls were held at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Such a situation would add further pressure on member parties of Anwar’s administration, which will face polls later this year in six states where PN rode a “green wave” – the colour of Islamist component party PAS – in a near clean sweep of parliamentary seats in northern states during the November race. Defusing the crisis in Sabah would go some way towards presenting Anwar’s current political alliance as a credible option over PN, SIIA’s Oh said. “It could at least provide a more stable basis for his partner parties in these other states to fight the election as a united front and not a thinly plastered and therefore penetrable paper wall,” he said.