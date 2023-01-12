A Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around Indonesia’s Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency
A Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around Indonesia’s Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency
South China Sea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China ‘sending a signal’ by deploying largest coastguard vessels near Indonesia’s Natunas

  • Ship tracking data show that the CCG’s leading ship had been patrolling the waters around Indonesia’s resource-rich Natuna Islands
  • Experts say the move was likely a ‘signal to both Indonesia and Vietnam’ as they finalised talks to delimit their EEZs in the South China Sea

Maria SiowResty Woro Yuniar
Maria Siow and Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around Indonesia’s Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency
A Chinese coastguard vessel in the waters around Indonesia’s Natuna Islands. Photo: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency
READ FULL ARTICLE