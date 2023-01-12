The Great Northern Highway and the Fitzroy Crossing Bridge in the Kimberley region of Western Australia are flooded by high water. Photo: dpa
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australians slam prime minister for prioritising billionaire’s BBQ party over ‘once-in-a-century’ floods

  • Anthony Albanese took a private helicopter ride to transport tycoon Lindsay Fox’s seaside mansion in Victoria state last Saturday, according to media reports
  • The deluge follows a year of unseasonably wet weather that brought four major floods across parts of the country’s east

SCMP's Asia desk

Updated: 7:22pm, 12 Jan, 2023

