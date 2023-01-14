Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday admitted that serious human rights violations had occurred across the nation in the past. Photo: Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP
Jokowi’s regret over Indonesia’s past atrocities ‘meaningless’, rights victims say
- President Joko Widodo expressed regret over gross human rights abuses occurring in Indonesia, but did not mention violations that targeted Chinese-Indonesians
- One Human Rights Watch researcher in Indonesia, said the expression of regret is a ‘right step forward’, though it’s ‘too little too late’
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday admitted that serious human rights violations had occurred across the nation in the past. Photo: Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP