Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday admitted that serious human rights violations had occurred across the nation in the past. Photo: Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday admitted that serious human rights violations had occurred across the nation in the past. Photo: Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Jokowi’s regret over Indonesia’s past atrocities ‘meaningless’, rights victims say

  • President Joko Widodo expressed regret over gross human rights abuses occurring in Indonesia, but did not mention violations that targeted Chinese-Indonesians
  • One Human Rights Watch researcher in Indonesia, said the expression of regret is a ‘right step forward’, though it’s ‘too little too late’

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 6:45pm, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday admitted that serious human rights violations had occurred across the nation in the past. Photo: Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday admitted that serious human rights violations had occurred across the nation in the past. Photo: Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE