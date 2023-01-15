China and India navies vie for influence in Indian Ocean amid border tensions. Illustration: Craig Stephens
China-India relations
China and India navies vie for influence in Indian Ocean amid border tensions

  • Beijing recently sent naval surveillance ships to the Indian Ocean in efforts to expand its regional influence, while India has increased its naval spending
  • Supremacy on the water comes as the two sides are locked in a border stand-off along the Line of Actual Control that separates the countries

Kunal Purohit

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Jan, 2023

