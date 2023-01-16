Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies from the wreckage of the crash of a Yeti Airlines aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Nepal air crash shows infrastructure revamp needed to cope with ‘treacherous terrain’: analysts

  • Global aviation watchdogs must support Nepal in investigating cause of plane crash and improving its fraught flight safety record, observers urge
  • Landlocked Nepal highly dependent on aviation to access remote areas, and disasters usually occur because of poor weather or faulty technological systems

Biman Mukherji

Updated: 6:24pm, 16 Jan, 2023

