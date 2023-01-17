South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) and his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, walk together to a state luncheon at the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi. Photo: YNA/dpa
South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol slammed for calling Iran the ‘enemy and biggest threat’ to UAE
- The South Korean leader is again in hot water for a gaffe that critics say could send the wrong message that the nation sees Iran as a potential enemy
- Iran has slammed Yoon’s remarks as ‘interventionist’ and ‘invalid’, and demanded an explanation from Seoul
