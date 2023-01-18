Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Last week he expressed “deep regret” over a dozen incidents of rights breaches carried out under past administrations from the northernmost province of Aceh to the easternmost province of Papua between the 1960s and early 2000s. Photo: AP
Jokowi’s ‘small step’ to heal Indonesia falls short for older exiles, the dead: ‘the bigger step is to find the truth’

  • Some survivors of past rights abuses exiled abroad are too old to benefit from Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s recent reconciliation efforts
  • Meanwhile, the families of those killed under past administrations still don’t know where their relatives are buried or why they died, activists say

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 10:30am, 18 Jan, 2023

