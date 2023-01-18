Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP/File
Former PM Imran Khan’s high-stakes election gamble adding to Pakistan’s instability, analysts say
- Polls are needed after Khan’s PTI party dissolved two of four provincial assemblies and following mass opposition resignations from the National Assembly
- Pakistan now faces the improbable prospect of six months of staggered elections in the midst of an economic crisis and resurgent terrorist attacks
