Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP/File
Pakistan
Former PM Imran Khan’s high-stakes election gamble adding to Pakistan’s instability, analysts say

  • Polls are needed after Khan’s PTI party dissolved two of four provincial assemblies and following mass opposition resignations from the National Assembly
  • Pakistan now faces the improbable prospect of six months of staggered elections in the midst of an economic crisis and resurgent terrorist attacks

Tom Hussain
Updated: 7:33pm, 18 Jan, 2023

