Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) and his predecessor Yoshihide Suga pictured in 2021. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) and his predecessor Yoshihide Suga pictured in 2021. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is Japan’s Yoshihide Suga planning a comeback as PM Fumio Kishida’s approval rating sinks?

  • Suga, who Kishida replaced in October 2021, has been a vocal opponent of his successor’s unpopular plan to increase taxes for defence spending
  • The former leader is ‘trying to make sure he’s seen’, an analyst said, amid lingering factional infighting and a public ‘disappointed’ in Kishida

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:32am, 24 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) and his predecessor Yoshihide Suga pictured in 2021. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) and his predecessor Yoshihide Suga pictured in 2021. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE