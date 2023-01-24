Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned as Vietnam’s presdient after rumours he was about to be sacked as part of an anti-corruption drive. Photo: Reuters/File
Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned as Vietnam’s presdient after rumours he was about to be sacked as part of an anti-corruption drive. Photo: Reuters/File
Vietnam
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Will Vietnam’s anti-corruption purge impact its foreign policy amid US-China rivalry?

  • A recent anti-corruption crackdown that led to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s resignation means Vietnam’s new leadership team lacks foreign policy experience
  • Hanoi faces a dilemma by trying to form a potential ‘strategic’ partnership with the US, while maintaining close ties with China, its largest trade partner

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 6:15pm, 24 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned as Vietnam’s presdient after rumours he was about to be sacked as part of an anti-corruption drive. Photo: Reuters/File
Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned as Vietnam’s presdient after rumours he was about to be sacked as part of an anti-corruption drive. Photo: Reuters/File
READ FULL ARTICLE