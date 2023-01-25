Students at the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu. China has previously offered Bhutan a “swap” of the disputed territories as part of negotiations to resolve their border feud. Photo: AFP
India’s alarm spikes as China and Bhutan move closer to resolving border feud

  • China’s talks with Bhutan prompted India to send its foreign secretary over for meetings with the kingdom’s leaders
  • Bhutan faces growing pressure domestically to settle border dispute with China and any deal with Beijing could hurt India’s strategic interests, analysts note

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit in Mumbai

Updated: 6:29pm, 25 Jan, 2023

