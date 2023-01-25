Students at the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu. China has previously offered Bhutan a “swap” of the disputed territories as part of negotiations to resolve their border feud. Photo: AFP
India’s alarm spikes as China and Bhutan move closer to resolving border feud
- China’s talks with Bhutan prompted India to send its foreign secretary over for meetings with the kingdom’s leaders
- Bhutan faces growing pressure domestically to settle border dispute with China and any deal with Beijing could hurt India’s strategic interests, analysts note
