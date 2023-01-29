Indonesian President Joko Widodo pictured alongside Megawati Sukarnoputri (L) during a press conference in Jakarta in 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Jokowi the kingmaker? Indonesia’s ruling party gripped by search for a successor
- Megawati Sukarnoputri, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), wants her daughter Puan to be named as its next presidential candidate
- But President Joko Widodo’s influence has only grown since the last election, analysts say – and it looks like he wants Ganjar Pranowo to get the nod
